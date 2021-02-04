Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Aleen Keshishian's birthday, mentions Selena Gomez in Insta post

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday sent birthday greetings to Aleen Keshishian, the producer and manager known for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a picture with Aleen with a caption that read, Happy birthday Keshishian".

Jennifer Aniston also tagged singer Selena Gomez in her Instagram story.

As one of Hollywood's most successful talent managers, Aleen Keshishian has helped chart the careers of women like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laura Linney.

