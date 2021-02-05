Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Feb 05 2021
Video: After ICC challenge, Pakistani Twitter finds another beautiful cricket ground

Friday Feb 05, 2021

  • Twitter users discover another beautiful cricket ground in Pakistan
  • Pictures of the Gilgit-Baltistan cricket stadium are going viral
  • Umar Gul says nothing can beat beauty of Pakistan

Just after pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan went viral, Pakistani Twitter have discovered another ground with breathtaking scenery.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared pictures of the Gwadar stadium on its official Twitter account, challenging cricket fans to show them a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar stadium.

Following the ICC challenge, Pakistanis have started sharing pictures of a beautiful cricket ground in Nagar Valley of Gilgit Baltistan.

Bowling coach Umar Gul, too, joined in. He said nothing can beat the beauty of "our very own" Pakistan and shared a click of the Pisan cricket ground in GB.

Gul requested the GB chief minister to help players in the area and provide them with facilities.

Pictures of the ground are going viral.


