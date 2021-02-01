Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Feb 01 2021
Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Monday Feb 01, 2021

A view of Gwadar Cricket Stadium shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
  • ICC shares pictures of the Gwadar cricket ground, challenging cricket fans to show a more picturesque sports venue
  • Indians think they have more beautiful stadiums than Gwadar
  • Fakhr-e-Alam had previously uploaded a video of the ground, describing it as the "most beautiful cricket ground" he had ever seen.

GWADAR: The pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan have gone viral, making Indian cricket fans on social media unhappy, who started sharing pictures of their own stadiums to point out that theirs were better. 

A Pakistan vs India controversy was triggered when the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the pictures of the stadium on its official Twitter account, challenging cricket fans to show them a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar stadium.

Following the ICC challenge, Indians on Twitter responded to the tweet, sharing pictures of different cricket grounds claiming they have more beautiful venues.

On Sunday, Pakistani TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam uploaded a video of the cricket ground, describing it as the "most beautiful cricket ground" he had ever seen.

In a short video clip that he uploaded on Twitter, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the ground. The video showcased the large, lush green stadium built between a long road and jagged edges of the mountains.

"To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world....come visit us...come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground....it’s the most beautiful cricket ground I have ever seen......," he tweeted.

