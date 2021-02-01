ICC praises Gwadar's cricket stadium on social media, Indian cricket fans disagree

A picture of the beautiful Gwadar cricket stadium. Photo: ICC Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted pictures of the picturesque Gwadar cricket stadium, a debate triggered online with some Indians claiming their stadiums are more beautiful than the one in Gwadar.

The Senator Muhammad Ishaq Baloch Cricket Stadium in Gwadar was inaugurated last year in November by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.



The stadium received praise on social media after TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam tweeted about it and the ICC shared breathtakingly beautiful images of the venue on social media.

Read more: Breathtakingly beautiful: ICC shares pictures of Gwadar cricket stadium

Apparently, some Indians were put off due to the praise garnered by the Pakistani cricket stadium. Some took to social media to argue that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCAS) in Dharamshala is more picturesque.

Cricket commentator Zainab Abbas's tweet was also flooded with comments of various Indians, who disagreed with her opinion on the Gwadar stadium being better than the Newlands one.



