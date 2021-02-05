Pak vs SA: South Africa lose 2 quick wickets after Pakistan bowled out on 272

South African players celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan (L) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 5, 2021. -AFP

Pakistan lost Babar Azam off the second ball of the day before struggling to 229-7 in their first innings of the second Test.

At lunch, Faheem Ashraf was on a gritty 54 and Yasir Shah yet to score with Pakistan adding 84 in an extended session.



Fast bowler Anrich Nortje took 5-56 while Keshav Maharaj finished with 3-90.



RAWALPINDI: South Africa lost two wickets when Hassan Ali removed Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen in two successive balls just before tea in the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the break, the Proteas were 26-2 with Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis on the crease.

Pakistan, resuming at 145-3, were bowled out for 272 in their first innings.

Pakistan lost overnight batsman Babar Azam off the second ball of the day, without adding to his 77, while Fawad Alam scored another three before falling for 45.

Faheem Ashraf scored a brilliant 78 not out.

Azam’s dismissal was the start of a mini-collapse which saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the space of 34 balls with the addition of just four runs after resuming at 145-3.

The other overnight batsman Fawad Alam was run out after he tried to steal a quick single with a push to cover but failed to beat a direct throw from Temba Bavuma at the non-striker’s end.

Alam could only add three to his overnight score of 42.

Azam, who was looking set for his sixth Test century, had hit 12 boundaries off 127 balls.

Ashraf then added 41 with Mohammad Rizwan but once South Africa took the second new ball Nortje struck again, having Rizwan caught off a miscued hook for 18.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj had Hasan Ali for eight.

Nortje (3-48) and Maharaj (3-75) were the pick of the South African bowlers.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.