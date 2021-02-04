Pak vs SA: Watch Faf du Plessis do an excited, quirky dance

It seems as if fans aren't the only ones excited to be witnessing the live action between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi.



South African batting great Faf du Plessis is having a ball in Pakistan, despite his side losing the first Test match to Pakistan by seven wickets.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, du Plessis can be seen dancing outside the boundary line with a teammate standing by his side.

Smiling into the camera, Faf du Plessis can be seen with his left leg outstretched on to the boundary fence as he shakes his right leg and sways both hands, one after the other, to complete a quirky dance.

Cricket South Africa tweeted the video of the dance, noticing the cricketer's enthusiasm.