Pak vs SA: Pakistan controlling second Test after unbeaten Babar-Fawad partnership, says Iqbal Qasim

Pakistan in driving seat after Babar-Fawad stand, says former chief selector Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Pakistan is in control of the second Test against South Africa because of the 123-run unbeaten partnership of Babar Azam and Fawad Alam, says former chief selector Iqbal Qasim.



Pakistan had lost three wickets for just 22 in the first hour of the game as a great spell by left-arm Keshav Maharaj dismissed Imran Butt and Azhar.



Giving his opinion on the second Test, the former Test cricketer said Pakistan’s opening batsmen were once again exposed. “They are continuously struggling which is a concern as it puts pressure on the middle order,” he was quoted as saying by The News.



Qasim praised the performance of Baber and Fawad, saying they saved the Pakistan team from "destruction" and "batted with responsibility".



“If they had not played well, Pakistan would have been in big trouble in the first innings,” Qasim observed.



He said that all the remaining batsmen should play responsibly and contribute enough on the second day to take Pakistan close to 400.

Heavy rain delayed the resumption of the post-tea session on the opening day of the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday.



Babar Azam and Fawad Alam brought Pakistan out of the woods with a 100 runs plus partnership, after the green shirts lost three quick wickets.

As players walked off the field at the tea break, it began to pour, with rain lashing the Rawalpindi stadium as groundsmen placed the covers on the pitch and adjoining area.

Play was due to resume at 3:00 PM local time (1000 GMT) but persistent rain kept players in the dressing rooms.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 145-3 at the tea break with skipper Babar Azam on 77 not out and Fawad Alam unbeaten on 42.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

