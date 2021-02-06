Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Reuters

China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars

By
Reuters

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

The first image of Mars taken by China's Tianwen-1 unmanned probe is seen in this handout image released by China National Space Administration (CNSA), February 5, 2021. CNSA/Handout via REUTERS

  • China’s space agency says first image of the red planet come some six months after the probe left Earth
  • Probe now around 184 million km from Earth after 197 days of the mission
  • Tianwen-1 will try to land in Utopia Planitia, a plain in the northern hemisphere, in May and deploy a rover to explore for 90 days

BEIJING: China’s maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth.

The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image.

The probe is now only half that distance away from Mars and around 184 million km from Earth after 197 days of the mission, the CNSA said in a statement, adding that its systems were in good condition.

The Tianwen-1 was launched in July from China’s southern Hainan island and expected to reach the orbit of Mars this month. In May, it will try to land in Utopia Planitia, a plain in the northern hemisphere, and deploy a rover to explore for 90 days.

If successful, the Tianwen-1 will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission to Mars, further boosting China’s space credentials after it last year became the first nation to bring back samples from the moon since the 1970s.

China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit Earth’s orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.

More From Sci-Tech:

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India
Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'

Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'
Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug

Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies
Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'
Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'
WhatsApp introduces new web update 2.21.2.19

WhatsApp introduces new web update 2.21.2.19
Telegram rolls out feature to create polls anoymously

Telegram rolls out feature to create polls anoymously
Facebook generates revenue worth $28 billion in fourth quarter of 2020

Facebook generates revenue worth $28 billion in fourth quarter of 2020
WhatsApp releases new web update

WhatsApp releases new web update
EU lawmakers, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google hearing pushed back by 2 months

EU lawmakers, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google hearing pushed back by 2 months
Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out

Signal update: Custom chat wallpapers rolled out

Latest

view all