Saturday Feb 06 2021
Our Correspondent

Businessmen advised to utilise FBR’s offer to settle legal cases outside of court

Our Correspondent

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

  • Businessmen can avail FBR’s out of court settlement offer
  • On January 1, the FBR launched a simplified process at the first appeal, ie commissioners appeals level by implementing the e-filing of appeals
  • Taxpayers can simply file appeals against an appealable order online. They don't have to visit a field office

ISLAMABAD: Businessmen have been told to utilise the Federal Board of Revenue's recent offer for out-of-court settlements to amicably resolve their taxation disputes within 120 days.

The suggestion comes from SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik. 

Malik was speaking to a 10-member joint delegation of traders and Lahore Tax Bar Association led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain on Friday.

He said the FBR chairperson had assured of treating all complications being faced by the business community as top priority.

The alternate dispute resolution committee (ADRC) has been re-mobilised and activated, which allows taxpayers to get their cases settled in lesser time and without incurring litigation expenses.

Malik said that 18 ARDC committees have started working across the country to facilitate taxpayers in resolving their disputes at their door-steps within 120 days. These committees are now empowered to stay the process of recovery in hardship cases.

“Under these new initiatives taken by the FBR through change in law vide Finance Act 2020 if an applicant taxpayer, wants to approach ADRC for settlement of his case or dispute, it is now not required to withdraw his case pending in any other appellant forum,” Malik said.

Malik said now taxpayers can file first appeal before commissioner through emails against any appeal-able order without visiting relevant field office.

