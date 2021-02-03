Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
MHMehtab Haider

FBR favours settling legal cases outside of the court

By
MHMehtab Haider

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

  • FBR encourages out-of-court settlement of legal cases
  • The FBR launched a simplified process at the first appeal, ie commissioners appeals level by implementing the e-filing of appeals since January 1
  • Taxpayers can simply file appeals against an appealable order online. They don't have to visit a field office

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue says it is trying to speed up the disposal of thousands of litigation cases pending in different appellate forums.

The FBR launched a simplified process at the first appeal, ie commissioners appeals level by implementing the e-filing of appeals since January 1.

Through e-filing, taxpayers can simply file appeals against an appealable order online. They don't have to visit a field office.

For the period from July to December 2020, target of disposal assigned to the CsIR (Appeals) was 7,818 appeals against which a total of 17,768 appeals were disposed of, exceeding the target by a huge margin.

Read more: Why does Pakistan have Rs5,000 note, asks former FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi

Special benches have been made by the Sindh, Lahore and Islamabad high courts to hear tax cases with early hearings on FBR's request.

A new has been introduced to induct competent lawyers so government revenue is not left at the stake of amateur lawyers. Because of this, 934 tax cases were disposed by the high courts and the Supreme Court with the revenue involved amounting to Rs81.7 billion in the last quarter (ending December, 2020).

The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue decided 1,240 cases with a revenue involved of Rs168.5 billion during the same period.

For the benefit of taxpayers’ that the institution of alternate dispute resolution committee (ADRC) has also been mobilised by virtue of which taxpayers’ are encouraged to get their cases settled through these committees in a much lesser time and without incurring litigation cost.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan begins nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan begins nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive
PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia
Altaf Hussain ‘rapidly’ recovering from coronavirus, MQM London says

Altaf Hussain ‘rapidly’ recovering from coronavirus, MQM London says
FIA to find out who hacked Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone

FIA to find out who hacked Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone
Pak vs SA: 5,000 police personnel to be deployed in Lahore for security during T-20 series

Pak vs SA: 5,000 police personnel to be deployed in Lahore for security during T-20 series
PPP to be excluded if it goes against PDM's decision: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PPP to be excluded if it goes against PDM's decision: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Centre, Balochistan govt sign agreement on Gwadar Shipyard Project

Centre, Balochistan govt sign agreement on Gwadar Shipyard Project
The first person in Pakistan to get the coronavirus vaccine

The first person in Pakistan to get the coronavirus vaccine
SC to give opinion on Senate polls if govt does not withdraw reference: CJP

SC to give opinion on Senate polls if govt does not withdraw reference: CJP
'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere,' says Gen Bajwa

'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere,' says Gen Bajwa
Kashmala Tariq car accident: The other side of the story

Kashmala Tariq car accident: The other side of the story
Khaqan Abbasi slams govt for charging Rs40 tax on petrol

Khaqan Abbasi slams govt for charging Rs40 tax on petrol

Latest

view all