Pak vs SA: Watch Quinton de Kock clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi

South Africa´s Quinton de Kock is clean bowled off Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2021. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan made early inroads on the third day of the Rawalpindi Test when South African skipper Quinton de Kock was clean bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday.

The batsman could only add five more runs to his overnight score of 24 before he was removed by the left-arm pacer.

The Proteas were 106-4 at the start of day three with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma batting. They were trailing by 166 runs.

Here's the video of De Kock being clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi:



