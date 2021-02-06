‘I have accepted Islam’, Vlogger Christian Betzmann confirms

German Vlogger Christian Betzmann has confirmed that he has accepted Islam, saying ‘The Islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself.”



Taking to Instagram, Betzmann says “I have accepted Islam.”

“I started this channel last December and spend almost 1 year in Pakistan. During this time I met sooo many incredible people and learned a lot about the religion and the lifestyle”, he said.

“Growing up in Europe the word Islam was always connected with negativity, war, terrorism and to be completely honest I was never a religious person before so I didn't really care what people thought back then. My best childhood friends were Muslims and deep inside we are all human beings in the same simulation we call life,” Betzmann further said.

About Islam, he said “The Islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself.”