PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village

PPP's US chapter president Khalid Awan. Photo: Geo Urdu/File

President of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, showered with foreign currency notes upon return from the United States

Foreign currency notes included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen

Awan's return is the first time he has visited his native village after becoming president of the PPP's US chapter

GUJRANWALA: The president of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, was showered with foreign currency notes upon return from America to his native village on Sunday.

According to Geo Urdu, Awan's festive arrival to his native village was celebrated by a 'rain' of foreign currency, which included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen.

As the foreign currency notes rained down on the PPP US president, people in attendance rushed forward to collect them.



Awan has visited his native village for the first time since he became president of the PPP's US chapter.



Read more: PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day