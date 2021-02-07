Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

PPP's US chapter president Khalid Awan. Photo: Geo Urdu/File

  • President of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, showered with foreign currency notes upon return from the United States
  • Foreign currency notes included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen
  • Awan's return is the first time he has visited his native village after becoming president of the PPP's US chapter

GUJRANWALA: The president of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, was showered with foreign currency notes upon return from America to his native village on Sunday.

According to Geo Urdu, Awan's festive arrival to his native village was celebrated by a 'rain' of foreign currency, which included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen.

As the foreign currency notes rained down on the PPP US president, people in attendance rushed forward to collect them.

Awan has visited his native village for the first time since he became president of the PPP's US chapter.

Read more: PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day

More From Pakistan:

NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains

NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains
Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman

Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman
Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students

Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students
#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return

#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return
PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh booked for disruption in anti-encroachment drive at Karachi farmhouse

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh booked for disruption in anti-encroachment drive at Karachi farmhouse
Search operation for Ali Sadpara and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery

Search operation for Ali Sadpara and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery
US urges India to respect freedom of expression in Kashmir, lift internet blockade

US urges India to respect freedom of expression in Kashmir, lift internet blockade
Coronavirus: Second consignment of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Pakistan on Monday

Coronavirus: Second consignment of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Pakistan on Monday
'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released

'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released
PDM vehemently opposes ordinance for Senate elections via show of hands

PDM vehemently opposes ordinance for Senate elections via show of hands
President Arif Alvi signs ordinance for open balloting in Senate elections

President Arif Alvi signs ordinance for open balloting in Senate elections

Latest

view all