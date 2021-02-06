Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

  • PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira announces Islamabad sit-in wont be for a day.
  • He said that PDM has decided long march will not be a one-day meeting
  • The PPP leader also said that the participants of the sit-ins will not damage any property like the other marches held under the banner of the PTI government.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira says that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has decided that the long march will not be a one-day sitting.

Appearing on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, he said that caravans from all over the country will reach Islamabad. He said participants of the sit-in will stop at Faizabad for a while and then move to another place in two or three days.

The PPP leader said they will not damage any property like the marches held under the banner of the previous government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We will have a peaceful protest, we will also go to the red zone," he said.

A day earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference after an important meeting of the anti-government alliance.

The conference was held to mull over several strategies, including participation in the Senate elections and the long march, in its anti-government campaign.

Read more: PDM agrees on 'long march', contesting Senate elections together: Fazlur Rehman

Fazl had said that the alliance has decided on a "long march" towards Islamabad on March 26. 

Sources say the long march will be termed the "mehengai march" (march against inflation).

He also said that the parties have decided to contest the Senate elections together and will not go against each other's candidates. "Our candidates will be jointly decided," he had added.

More From Pakistan:

Businessmen advised to utilise FBR’s offer to settle legal cases outside of court

Businessmen advised to utilise FBR’s offer to settle legal cases outside of court
Police nab Lahore Tiktoker for uploading illegal weapons videos

Police nab Lahore Tiktoker for uploading illegal weapons videos
Snatched mobile phone market setup in Liaquatabad: Karachi Police

Snatched mobile phone market setup in Liaquatabad: Karachi Police
PM Imran Khan says huge package for farmers will be announced soon

PM Imran Khan says huge package for farmers will be announced soon
No change in Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO
Sheikh Rashid warns PDM of stern action if unrest created

Sheikh Rashid warns PDM of stern action if unrest created
PML-N demands Shahbaz Sharif be released after 'win' against Daily Mail

PML-N demands Shahbaz Sharif be released after 'win' against Daily Mail
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition
Speaker Asad Qaiser warns of strict action over 'unpleasant' incident in NA

Speaker Asad Qaiser warns of strict action over 'unpleasant' incident in NA
In letter to UN, Pakistan highlights India's systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

In letter to UN, Pakistan highlights India's systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir
How many hours did it take to create Bakhtawar's reception dress?

How many hours did it take to create Bakhtawar's reception dress?
India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world: Moeed Yusuf

India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world: Moeed Yusuf

Latest

view all