PPP leader says PDM long march in Islamabad won't just last for a day

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira announces Islamabad sit-in wont be for a day.



He said that PDM has decided long march will not be a one-day meeting



The PPP leader also said that the participants of the sit-ins will not damage any property like the other marches held under the banner of the PTI government.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira says that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has decided that the long march will not be a one-day sitting.

Appearing on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, he said that caravans from all over the country will reach Islamabad. He said participants of the sit-in will stop at Faizabad for a while and then move to another place in two or three days.

The PPP leader said they will not damage any property like the marches held under the banner of the previous government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We will have a peaceful protest, we will also go to the red zone," he said.

A day earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference after an important meeting of the anti-government alliance.

The conference was held to mull over several strategies, including participation in the Senate elections and the long march, in its anti-government campaign.

Read more: PDM agrees on 'long march', contesting Senate elections together: Fazlur Rehman

Fazl had said that the alliance has decided on a "long march" towards Islamabad on March 26.

Sources say the long march will be termed the "mehengai march" (march against inflation).

He also said that the parties have decided to contest the Senate elections together and will not go against each other's candidates. "Our candidates will be jointly decided," he had added.