Peshawar Zalmi's special training kit for PSL 2021 pays tribute to KP's heritage

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi has unveiled a special "Heritage Edition" training kit, ahead of the competition's sixth edition.

The shirt is predominantly green with intricate yellow patterns on it, depicting various elements that, according to the team's management, represent the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the north of Pakistan.



Javed Afridi, the owner of the franchise, told Geo.tv that the idea behind the shirt depicting various icons of the culture was to promote the region.

“We want to promote our culture through PSL and Zalmi. The shirt will highlight what the region has to offer the world,” Afridi said.

The printed designs include the Khyber Pass, Islamia College, Edwards College, Ghanta Ghar, tradional paisley and truck art patterns, the national animal Markhor, the national flower Jasmine, K2 peak and tourist spot Malam Jabba.

The sixth edition of PSL will commence from 20th February with initial matches being scheduled to be held in Karachi before moving to Lahore for the latter half of the league.

