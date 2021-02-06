'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released

Twitter is abuzz following the release of the official anthem of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition.

Reactions to the song "Groove Mera", a collaboration between Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, have been mixed, but mostly skewed so far, to give the impression it hasn't come off as an instant hit.

'What have I done?'



Those not impressed were quick to dish out criticism, some wishing to turn back time.



One user tweeted a meme of a cross looking boy with his hands folded and looking down, reading "ye maine ne kya kardiya?" (What have I done?).



'What are they saying?'

One user simply couldn't decipher the words to the song.

'Hulk smash!'



Another, tweeting on behalf of people who had listened to the song, said that they desire to turn into Hulk and smash the speakers used to listen to the track.



'What we ordered vs what we got'