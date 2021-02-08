The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show memes flood internet

The Weeknd put on a spectacular performance at Super Bowl halftime show as he delivered a medley of his biggest hits, such as 'Starboy', 'Earned It', and 'Blinding Lights' in Tampa on Sunday.

The music lovers were sure about the R&B crooner's performance that it would be nothing short of epic. But, some viewers shared new memes after his mind-blowing performance, which broke the internet.

For those of music lovers who stayed up late enough to watch it in the UK, the Super Bowl has been a rip-roaring show.



Here are just some of the best tweets to come out of it



The Weeknd, undoubtedly wowed fans with his epic performance, but some viewers were shocked by the sound quality and slammed producers as they 'couldn't hear him'.



One viewer tweeted: "Is it me or does the weeknd sound terrible right now?" Another added: "that weeknd performance sounded awful. I blame the sound guy."