Pak vs SA: Highest successful chases against Pakistan in Tests

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa´s Faf du Plessis (R) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2021. -AFP 

RAWALPINDI: South Africa would rewrite history books if they are able to chase the daunting 370-run target set by Pakistan to win the second Test being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It is pertinent to note that no team has chased more than the 220 scored by Sri Lanka in 2000 in ten Tests in Rawalpindi, and that South Africa have not chased 250-plus since 2014.

The Proteas can take confidence from the fact that two targets of 300 plus have been chased in the last 20 days with India overhauling 324 against Australia in Brisbane on January 18 and West Indies scoring 395 against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Sunday -- both on the last day.

Here's the chart showing the highest successful chases against Pakistan:

Courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board.


