Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Shadab Khan over the moon to see Hasan Ali perform in second Test

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's limited overs Vice Captain Shadab Khan on Monday was over the moon to see his friend and team mate Hasan Ali take 10 wickets in the second Test match against South Africa. 

Taking to Twitter, the allrounder said that hard work pays off and congratulated Hasan Ali on his 10 wicket-haul. 

"Electricity is temporary, generator is permanent," said the leg spinner while congratulating Hasan for his feat. The reference may have been to a tweet he did earlier during the day.

At the start of the day when Hasan Ali took the first wicket on the fifth day, Shadab had tweeted that he had started the generator after facing a power outage.

When Hasan had again came close to a hattrick with two successive wickets after lunch, Shadab praised Hassan in a tweet.

Hasan Ali finished the second Test match with 10 wickets in 31.4 overs at the cost of 114 runs.

The fast bowler played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory in the second Test with his timely wickets. He was also named man of the match for his performance. 

