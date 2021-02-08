Kanye West moving out 500 pairs of shoes is not linked with Kim Kardshian divorce

Rapper Kaye West raised eyebrows with a major move amid his rumoured divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old had packed up 500 pairs of sneakers from his Calabasas mansion to shift to his Wyoming residence.

The move fueled talks about the estranged couple’s split however, a source dished out the details to Hollywood Life saying that it has nothing to do with divorce.

"Kanye moving his sneakers out has nothing to do with the divorce," the source explained.

"He has made Wyoming his main residence and his sneaker collection is his prized possession."

Kanye's move reportedly made the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star grateful as she was able to use the free space for good use.

"Kim was thrilled and helped organize it and took over the closet with her Skims. They’re not fighting right this second. There’s nothing for them to fight about.”

The source added that while the couple is no longer romantically involved they still support each other in their careers.

"While they’re not romantically involved right now, Kim and Kanye are both 100% supportive of each other when it comes to business. They made that plan together for Kanye to move his shoes out.

"Kanye decided he wanted to have his sneaker collection nearby and Kim was thrilled to be able to have her closet to hang her Skims as they both continue to grow their brands.

"She’s making the closet like a showroom and she’s excited for it."