PM Imran Khan posts rare throwback photo with his cousins

PM Imran Khan shares throwback image with cousins

The picture, according to the prime minister, is from the late 70s



Prime Minister Imran Khan shared an old and rarely seen picture of himself, standing alongside his cousins on Instagram.

The prime minister, who frequently takes to Instagram to share pictures from his younger days from the '70s and the '80s, posted another one with his cousins.

In the picture, a young PM Imran Khan can be seen standing with five cousins as they all smile towards the camera. "With cousins in the late 70s," read the caption on the post.

A day earlier, the prime minister had taken to the video-and-photo sharing website to post a photo from his days as a cricketer, addressing the media.