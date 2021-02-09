Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William's public feud has reportedly left their father Prince Charles deeply upset, said a royal expert.

According to author and broadcaster Robert Jobson, the Prince of Wales is taken aback by the rift getting stretched for so long given the Duke of Sussex's 'relaxed' attitude. 

In an interview with Us Weekly, the expert said: "We all fall out with our siblings now and again, but it turning into a feud is a little unlike Harry."

"The character that I knew was quite relaxed and I don't think he would have wanted to continue this. So, I don’t understand what the problem is," he said.

He went on to share that he is certain that the Duke of Cornwall "isn't too happy" about his sons being at loggerheads.

