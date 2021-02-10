Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem

Naseebo Lal responds to criticism related to the PSL 2021 anthem in a unique fashion

Says she is thankful to God for bestowing her with a unique opportunity in her career

Expresses gratitude to composer Xulfi for bringing something new and unique to the table

No matter how famous and successful, it's not easy for celebrities to absorb negative comments related to their performances. This, however, doesn't seem to be the case with Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal, who recently proved to the world that she can accept criticism with a smile.

Geo News spoke to fans from all over Pakistan, who showed a mixed reaction towards the newly-released PSL 2021 anthem.

The song, "Groove Mera", features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, and refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers", according to the PCB.

Read more:'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released

When asked how they feel about the song, fans said that Naseebo Lal was a "misfit" for the song because her voice (accent) is not suitable for the genre. However, some fans also expressed their admiration for her performance, saying that her voice was a welcome change.

In response to fans' critical comments, Naseebo Lal did not say anything. Instead, she sang a few lines from the anthem during the show with her peculiar enthusiasm, proving to the crowd that her "groove" surely stands out.

Naseebo also thanked the producer of the song, Zulfiqar Khan, better known as Xulfi, for bringing something "different and unique to the table." She also expressed her gratitude to all those who have appreciated her performance, saying that she feels "truly honoured" to be able to sing for the PSL.

"This was a unique opportunity for my singing career and I thank God for it. When I was first approached, I had no idea about it and thought it would be just another song. However, when it turned out that it was an 'item' song for the PSL, I was surprised." she exclaimed.

"[Even though it was catchy and a different genre] Xulfi composed the song according to my [singing style]," Lal said.



Xulfi also praised Naseebo Lal's "celebratory voice" and said that irrespective of all the criticism, the singer did an amazing job. He said that the song will have a "different rhythm to it once it is played in the stadium."

Speaking about the decision to choose Naseebo Lal for the anthem, Xulfi said that "change takes time to be accepted," adding that "when there are good intentions, they prevail."



"[For the music industry] this is the right time to evolve and surrender. We only progress when we do new things."

Read more: PSL 2021 anthem: Naseebo Lal wins praise for 'Groove Mera'