Sunday Feb 07 2021
PSL 2021 anthem: Naseebo Lal wins praise for 'Groove Mera'

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is just a few weeks away and the excitement and anticipation for the league is at an all-time high. To add fuel to all the hype around the league, the PCB released the latest anthem for the PSL 6. 

Read more: 'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released

What came as a surprise, a pleasant one though, to many was the opening of the track and none but Naseebo Lal was chosen by the organisers to do so. 

However, her melodic voice and groovy persona in the music video struck a chord with PSL fans who lavished praise on the veteran singer on social media. 

Songstess Meesha Shafi said she is Naseebo's biggest fan, adding that the veteran singer brought "fire" to the track. 

The Karachi Kings said not only was the song pleasing to the ears but also aesthetically great. 

One person predicted that the Naseebo Lal part of the song will be on repeat in the stadiums. 

Saadi-fy said Naseebo Lal had "one beast of a voice". 

The song, "Groove Mera", features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners and the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers", according to the PCB. 

"It refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match," it added.

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

Read more: Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

