Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

  • KU official says successful candidates' names uploaded on web portal
  • Varsity extends deadline for submission of admission forms
  • The deadline has been extended till Feb 12, says official

The University of Karachi has issued the claim form list for the Evening Program 2021, in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said Thursday.

Dr Akhtar mentioned that the names of successful candidates have been uploaded on the varsity’s official portal — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

These candidates can submit their admission form and fee till February 12, 2021, Dr Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, she also mentioned that the KU has extended the deadline of the submission of admission form and fee of diploma, bachelors’ and maters’ program 2021 till Friday, Feb 12, 2021.

Fact check: Karachi University will not hold 'only online exams'

Dr Saima said that candidates should take a colour printout of the enrolment form and a printout of a fee voucher from the online admission portal.

The candidates should bring their relevant documents between 10:00am-4:00pm at the KU Gymnasium Hall for the verification and endorsement of documents, and they would also pay their fee at the special bank counter of United Bank Limited, she added.

