Fact check: Karachi University will not hold 'only online exams'

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

KU clarifies it is going to hold exams via a hybrid mode — online and in-person

The weightage of the marks would be 40% in-person and 60% online, says KU's spokesperson

Students suffering from COVID-19 are not allowed to appear in the exams



The University of Karachi on Friday clarified that it would not exclusively opt for online exams as the mode of assessment of a student's performance, after a "fake" notification started circulating on social media.



The forged notification falsely claimed that KU has decided to take all the terminal examinations online instead of following the hybrid mode — a combination of online and in-person exams.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the spokesperson said that the university had not taken any new decision and that it would follow what was decided earlier.

According to KU's earlier decisions, a hybrid mode of assessment will be followed with 40% of the weightage for a student's grade assigned to the in-person exam and 60% to the rest of the course work if a mixed teaching method was followed.



For departments that held online classes only, online examinations may be held.



"The weightage for in-person examinations cannot be more than 40% of the total marks," the notification issued by the varsity had said.



The second-semester examinations are scheduled from January 25 to February 15, 2021.

Students suffering from COVID-19 are not allowed to appear in the exam and have been advised to submit an application to their department's chairperson along with the test report.

The affected students' exams would be conducted on a later date, the notification said.

