Thursday Feb 11 2021
Pak vs SA: Head to Head in T20Is

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan looks on as South African batsman plays a shot. File phoyto
  • In the six T20I series to date, the only time Pakistan has won a series was in South Africa in March 2013.
  • Pakistan will aim to collect the four available T20I ranking points.
  • Pakistan is presently ranked fourth on the ICC T20I Rankings Table with 259 points.

LAHORE: Pakistan will be playing a T20 series for the first time against South Africa on the home soil when they go head to head with Proteas in the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday (today).

Pakistan’s previous two home T20I series were played in the United Arab Emirates in 2010 and 2013, which were won by South Africa by an identical 2-0 margin.

In the six T20I series to date, the only time Pakistan has won a series was in South Africa in March 2013 when they won the Centurion match by 95 runs after the Durban T20I was washed out.

Read more: Match preview, first T20I

The series is part of Pakistan’s preparation for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In the lead up to the 16-tournament, Pakistan will feature in, at least, 17 T20Is, including home T20Is against South Africa, New Zealand and England, while their away T20I engagements will be against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and the West Indies.

After gaining two places in the ICC Test Team Rankings, Babar Azam’s men will aim to collect the four available T20I ranking points.

Here's the complete schedule of Pak vs SA T20 series

Pakistan is presently ranked fourth on the ICC T20I Rankings Table with 259 points, nine points behind India (268), while South Africa are fifth on 252 points.

If Pakistan sweeps the series, they will rise to 263 points, five points behind India, while South Africa will join New Zealand on 247 points but will be ranked below New Zealand on sixth points when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.

