Thursday Feb 11 2021
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter recently got candid and addressed her Skin lyric controversy yet again.

Carpenter addressed the issue during her interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

There she claimed, "People will make a narrative out of something always, you know? I think this was like a really interesting song for people to kind of misinterpret and make it into something that it wasn't really supposed to be in the first place. But I've just been enjoying making music.”

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has addressed the constant misrepresentation, a few weeks ago she took to Instagram and explained, “i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past." (sic)

"some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing." (sic)

