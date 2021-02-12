PSL 2021: Firdous Awan joins critics of anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

(L-R) Punjab chief minister's aide on accountability, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, and singers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 official anthem "Groove Mera," Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal. Geo.tv/Files & YouTube/Pakistan Super League/via Geo.tv

Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises PSL 2021's official anthem sung by veteran singer Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and rapper duo Young Stunners

Says "Naseebo Lal is our 'laal' [beloved] and Lal should have been presented as a jewel and voice of the nation"

Adds that the PSL 2021's official anthem "could have been improved further"

Anthem was earlier criticised by former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who uploaded his angry tirade on YouTube

KARACHI: Punjab chief minister's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has joined the critics of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021's official anthem, which was sung by veteran singer Naseebo Lal, 25-year-old Aima Baig, and rapper duo Young Stunners.



After Shoaib Akhtar's tirade over the PSL 2021 anthem, which was criticised far and wide, Firdous Awan put down the song, saying she did not like it at all.



The PSL 2021 anthem "could have been improved further", she said. "Naseebo Lal is our 'laal' [beloved] and Lal should have been presented as a jewel and voice of the nation."

The official anthem of the sixth iteration of Pakistan's highly-anticipated cricket series was released a few days ago, following which there numerous memes on social media.



A large number of users had expressed their displeasure over the official PSL 202q anthem, criticising it for composition, using Naseebo Lal's voice, and getting Young Stunners on board.



Ahead of every critic was former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who said in a video statement on YouTube that the song was so horrible that his children stopped talking to him.

"My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," the pacer said, mocking the anthem.

Not only that but Akhtar went as far as to say he would file a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) "through my YouTube videos", lashing out at the country's culture and slamming the cricket board for not knowing how to do a basic job.



