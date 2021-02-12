Can't connect right now! retry
Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak speaks to the media. Photo: file
  • Propaganda is being done against me and the National Assembly speaker, says Pervaiz Khattak 
  • Everyone knows who distributed the money and at whose house it was given, says minister
  • Open or secret ballot, the PTI will win its fair share of seats in Senate elections, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Friday responded to allegations of former PTI MPAs that he was involved in the 2018 “horse-trading” scandal, saying that his conscience was clear.

The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was speaking to Geo News where he dismissed allegations that he had paid ex-PTI MPAs to vote against the party in the 2018 Senate elections.

“I laugh and also get worried when I see the [horse-trading] video on the media,” he said. “Media and the Opposition know everything about the horse-trading and the video leak. Everyone knows who distributed the money and at who’s residence,” added the minister.

Khattak said that his conscience was clear and the one who was falsely accusing him would be exposed.

“A propaganda is being done against the National Assembly speaker and me,” the defence minister said, challenging critics to produce evidence he ever offered them money to vote against the party.

Read more: PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system

Khattak said it didn’t make any difference whether open or secret balloting was held in the upcoming Senate elections. “The PTI will win its share of allocated seats,” he added. 

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

A video of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before the Senate elections in 2018 surfaced on social media a few days ago, amid the heated debate between the government and Opposition on the issue of balloting for this year's Senate elections.

In the video, stacks of currency can be seen sitting atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI MPAs. Current KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan and MPA Ubaid Mayar can be seen in the video as well.

Former PPP MPA Mohammad Ali Bacha can be seen handing over the stacks to the PTI parliamentarians. PTI's Sultan Mohammad Khan can be seen receiving money in the video and keeping it in a bag.

Sardar Idrees, another former MPA of the PTI, can also be seen taking money. Another former PTI MPA Meraj Humayun can be seen in the video, receiving the money and putting it in a bag as can another former MPA of the party, Dina Khan.

The government and the Opposition both differ over the former's stance of holding an open ballot in the upcoming Senate elections. The government has accused the Opposition of supporting a secret ballot so that it could use money to secure votes.

The Opposition, on the other hand, has accused the government of resorting to these tactics at the last minute so that it can intimidate its lawmakers to vote for its party in the Senate elections. 

