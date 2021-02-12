Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

UHS makes important announcement on admission to medical colleges

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced that it is extending the last date for paying the admission fees for medical colleges and dental colleges. 

According to a notice shared by the university, the last date for payment of admission fees for medical colleges has been extended to February 17. 

"Students seeking admission on public medical and dental colleges can submit their fees by February 17," read the notice. "The act of extending the payment of fees has been done to provide convenience to students."

More From Pakistan:

Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations

Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations
NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources

NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources
Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign
Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Claims, counter claims over Attaullah Tarar's 'detention' by police

Claims, counter claims over Attaullah Tarar's 'detention' by police
Senate polls: PPP issues tickets to 14 candidates, including Sherry Rehman, Mandviwalla

Senate polls: PPP issues tickets to 14 candidates, including Sherry Rehman, Mandviwalla
Smog is a 'silent killer', can reduce lifespans by 6-11 years, says PM Imran Khan

Smog is a 'silent killer', can reduce lifespans by 6-11 years, says PM Imran Khan
PPP requests delay in submission of nomination papers for Senate elections

PPP requests delay in submission of nomination papers for Senate elections
'Fans are loving me more after PSL 2021 anthem': Naseebo Lal

'Fans are loving me more after PSL 2021 anthem': Naseebo Lal
Two weather systems to cause rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February

Two weather systems to cause rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February
Committee formed to probe 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls meets tomorrow

Committee formed to probe 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls meets tomorrow

Latest

view all