Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

(L-R) The combo shows former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has broken his silence on the debate over who the is number 1 wicketkeeper-batsma after Hafeez's tweet

Sarfaraz says we expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan

The former skipper says we are all behind Rizwan and wish that he plays many more amazing innings

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has responded to the ongoing debate on who is the number 1 wicketkeeper-batsman in the country after Mohammad Hafeez congratulated Mohammad Rizwan on his match-winning performance in the first T20 against South Africa.

Hafeez took an indirect jibe at Ahmed Thursday when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan becomes first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score 100 in T20I

This prompted a response from Ahmed who has not been included in the playing XI.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted to Hafeez.

Ahmed noted that everyone is behind Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan thankful to Almighty after record performance in first T20

“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan).”

The former skipper also urged Hafeez to not create divisions. “We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan.”

Former players and experts have also been commenting on the matter since Rizwan emerged as a pillar for the cricket team and rescued it at different occasions.