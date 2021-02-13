Punjab police squad to make debut in Pakistan Day parade

Squad will be led by an SP rank officer of the Punjab police

LAHORE: In a first, a 400-member squad of policemen from Punjab will participate in a yearly parade held on March 23 on Pakistan Day, confirmed DIG Salman Sultan Rana on Friday.

The DIG said that it will be the first time that a Punjab police squad will be part of the parade.

The cop said that the squad will be led by a superintendent of the Punjab Police. He added that the squad will also include DSPs.

Rana said the squad will be shortlisted from the officers who have completed a 36 weeks course.

"The efficient members, who have completed the training, will be part of the squad," said the DIG.

The DIG said that the squad members will move to Islamabad on February 14 to take part in pre-parade training.