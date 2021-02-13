Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Video: PML-N, PTI workers clash ahead of NA-75 by-poll in Sialkot

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

SIALKOT: PML-N and PTI workers clashed Saturday as the former prepped for an election rally ahead of the by-polls in NA-75 Daska.

The PTI workers accused PML-N workers of removing their party banners.

But the N-league workers insisted PTI banners were not taken down and fell because of passing trucks.

The NA-75 seat fell vacant when PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of coronavirus on August 2 last year.

The polling on the National Assembly seat will be held on February 19.

PML-N and PTI members are busy in the election campaign.

