Watch why Sheikh Rasheed took back 'halwa' invitation to Fazlur Rehman

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed speaks at an event in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed takes back 'halwa' invitation to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Says PDM won't face any obstacle "if they march here within the ambit of law"

Stresses that "anyone who speaks against the Pakistan Army cannot be associated with the Muslim League"

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has taken back his 'halwa' invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), citing the behaviour of the Opposition parties.



Rasheed said that the "weather has changed", and that the Opposition parties were asking for votes from the same Assembly that they usually curse.

"I tell the PDM that there will be no obstacle for them if they march here within the ambit of law. They can come 10 times if they wish," he said, adding that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, Asif Ali Zardari understand him.



"The weather has changed now and the PDM should think about its own issues. I withdraw my 'halwa' offer to Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the weather has changed.

"Anyone who speaks against the Pakistan Army cannot be associated with the Muslim League," he added. "Those who speak out against the Army should have their tongues ripped out from their throats."



The federal minister underlined that media in the UK and the US is not as free as it is in Pakistan, reiterating the same stance as Prime Minister Imran Khan took in his meeting when he had stated that "Pakistan has one of the freest presses in the world".

"Those who were against Pakistan are now spreading chaos," he said.





