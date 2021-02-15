Can't connect right now! retry
Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry (R) and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (L)
  • Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry says PPP can only win 10 Senate seats from Sindh if they buy other parties’ members
  • He asked the Supreme Court to make the Sindh chief minister’s statement part of its proceedings on the presidential reference on Senate open vote
  • The minister said PPP opposing open ballot for Senate elections to keep up with its 'vote-purchasing' tradition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the Sindh chief minister’s statement on winning 10 Senate seats, The News reported Monday.

The federal minister said PPP can only win 10 Senate seats from Sindh if it buys the members of other parties. Chaudhry asked the apex court to make the Sindh CM's statement part of its proceedings on the presidential reference on Senate open vote.

Read more: Centre criticises Sindh over failure to empower civic bodies

In a tweet, Chaudhry said PPP has been opposing the open ballot to keep up its 'vote-purchasing' tradition.

Pressure tactics and long marches

Chaudhry said opposition parties are trying to derail the system through pressure tactics and a long march.

These political party leaders are also trying to drag the establishment into politics, he said.

Read more: Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro

He said the PTI government had tabled the bill before the assembly to hold Senate elections through na open ballot.

Conducting the upcoming Senate elections with a show of hands could halt horse-trading like issues in future, he added.

'PML-N, PPP lost future in politics'

On Sunday, Chaudhry told a private news channel that PPP and PML-N have lost a future in Pakistani politics.

He said PPP has become a party of interior Sindh, while PML-N had lost popularity in the country’s politics due to corruption and money laundering cases.

