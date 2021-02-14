Centre criticises Sindh over failure to empower civic bodies

(L-R) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Martime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. — AFP/APP/File

The Centre has censured Sindh for failing to empower the civic bodies

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail says the mayor of a city is like a father everywhere in the world but in Pakistan he is "pitied"

Asad Umar says Green Line buses to begin operations by August



KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi have sharply criticised the Sindh government for not empowering civic bodies.

A ceremony was held at Governor House to hand over 52 fire tenders to Karachi Metropolitan Municipality (KMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ismail said that all over the world the mayor is called the father of the city and in our country he is "pitied, neither having any power nor money".

Ismail said that Solid Waste Management Board has "failed miserably" to collect garbage in Karachi.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the provincial government has "not given back the management of civic bodies as it should".



He said that the federation is working beyond its responsibility to give Karachi its due rights.

Umar said that the prime minister has insisted that the promises made to the people of Karachi be fulfilled as soon as possible.



He said that in between July and August, the Green Line bus will begin operations and a prototype bus for the purpose will soon be ready.



The federal minister also said that the Orangi and Gujjar Nala areas will see work completed soon and a consultant is working to ready a freight corridor from Karachi Port.

He said that work is underway to implement the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Ali Zaidi, for his part, said that the lack of fire tenders in a city like Karachi is a matter of grave concern. "Every city has the basic facilities of fire tenders," he said.

"In the past, there were huge fires in Karachi which caused great damage," he noted.