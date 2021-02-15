Expert claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will welcome baby mid-year

Royal experts have already started making speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby following the couple's pregnancy announcement.

Camilla Tominey, royal expert, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is seemingly five months pregnant and is expected to welcome her second child with Harry mid-year.

In an interview with Today Extra, Tominey said: "Normally you would expect news to come along when she is three months, but we think she is about five months.”

The expert further went on to explain how the birth of the baby could coincide with other royal events.

"In June... it's the Duke [of Edinburgh]'s 100th birthday, it's Trooping the Colour, which the royals will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

"Whether he can do any of that remains to be seen, because obviously the timing does clash But I think we can safely assume we will not be seeing Meghan in the UK any time soon,” she added.