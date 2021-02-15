Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth caught off-guard by Meghan Markle's sudden baby announcement

Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Queen Elizabeth taken aback by Meghan Markle's sudden pregnancy news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted their fans after announcing that they are expecting baby number 2.

Buckingham Palace reacted to the ecstatic news by sending the couple good wishes in private, however Queen Elizabeth ws caught off-guard.

The Mail on Sunday royal editor, Emily Andrews, wrote on Twitter, “The Sussexes had apparently told the Royal Family their happy news, but not, it seems, that they would announce it.

“Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements.

“But everyone is ‘delighted’ including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince of Wales." 

On Sunday, Sussexes representative announced in an official statement, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

