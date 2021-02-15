PSL 2021: What are Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf up to with Quetta Gladiators?

Actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali. — Instagram

The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is right around the corner, and actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali have something in store for their fans.



Both actors, taking to Instagram, shared their photos wearing the Quetta Gladiators jerseys.

Bilal Ashraf asked his fans, "What's cooking?", while Maya Ali said, "Ho jaaye Phir. #AarYaPaar?"

Similarly, an official of the PSL franchise, on his Instagram account, left fans wondering as he wrote: "Guess what⁉️ Ho jaaye Phir #AarYaPaar........"



The sixth edition of the PSL is set to begin from February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium.



Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on February 20.

