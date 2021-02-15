PSL 6: Multan Sultans name Mohammad Rizwan as new captain

Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: File

Multan Sultans owner says Mohammad Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams.

Rizwan says he has understood innovative approach of franchise and looks forward to playing his part this year.

Multan Sultans thanks Shan Masood for leading franchise "exceptionally well" in last season.

MULTAN: With just days to go for the start of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition, the league's youngest franchise Multan Sultans announced on Monday that the team will be led by wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan instead of opener Shan Masood.

"The Multan Sultans management is pleased to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as the Captain of the franchise for HBL PSL6," said the Sultans in a statement released on Twitter.

"Mohammad Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Domestic tournaments," said franchise owner Alamgir Khan Tareen regarding the first-choice wicketkeeper for Pakistan .



Tareen called Rizwan as "one of the very best in the world" in the position he plays in currently.

"We are excited to have him lead our team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League," said Tareen. He also thanked Shan Masood for leading the franchise "exceptionally well" in the previous season .

On the other hand, Rizwan said that he was looking forward to lead the Multan Sultans team in the upcoming season.

"I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this year," said the vice captain of the national Test team.

He added that he will aspire to get more better this time and work with the senior players such as Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood and Sohail Tanveer.

The move is surprising as the franchise took back the captaincy from Masood, even though the team had made it to the play offs during the last season and were table toppers in the league stage.

The 28-year-old had moved from Karachi Kings to Multan Sultans this season. At Karachi, under Imad Wasim’s leadership, Rizwan was never considered as first choice in the playing XI as wicket keeper.

The PSL will start in Karachi from February 20 and Sultans will kick off their campaign for the sixth edition the very next against Islamabad United.