RO to announce verdict in plea challenging Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination tomorrow

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. Photo: File

PTI leader Fareed Rehman has challenged Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination under Articles 62, 63

Hearing of the case became controversial after PTI leader was granted more time for arguments

Yusuf Raza Gilani says he cannot be disqualified for cases being heard against him

ISLAMABAD: The returning officer (RO) on Wednesday reserved the verdict in a plea filed by PTI seeking the rejection of the candidate papers of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The RO was hearing a plea filed by PTI leader Fareed Rehman urging the ECP to reject the nomination papers of Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM from Islamabad, as he was convicted by the Supreme Court.

The hearing today was held twice after the RO granted time to the PTI leader’s lawyer to come up with arguments.

At the early morning hearing, the RO granted time to the PTI leader till 3pm to come up with arguments in the case.

When the PTI counsel sought extra time, it was opposed by Gilani’s lawyer.

The former prime minister’s lawyer contended that his client has completed the sentence given to him by the Supreme Court. He added that after completing the sentence Gilani was able to contest the election.

“Yusuf Raza Gilani’s disqualification ended in 2017,” said the lawyer.

However, the returning officer rejected the argument and granted time to the petitioner's lawyer to submit his argument by 3pm today.

When the hearing resumed at 3pm again, the PTI leader, through his lawyer, contended that the former prime minister does not meet the criteria as defined by Article 62 and 63.

He also argued that the PPP leader’s nomination papers be rejected as NAB was hearing the Toshakhana reference against him. He alleged that the former premier “abused” his powers as a PM.

“Violation of PM's oath [leads to] lifelong disqualification,” said the PTI lawyer.

He said that as cases are being heard against the former prime minister he should not be allowed to contest the elections.

However, Gilani’s lawyer intervened and claimed that the case against his client was filed to carry out a media trial. He added that the PTI lawyer was only giving references of cases that were under trial.

He further told the RO that if a case is under trial, it does not mean that Gilani’s nomination papers should be rejected.

The lawyer also told the RO that the sentence given to Gilani lasted less than five minutes. He quipped that he did not know that the PTI leader was "arguing the case on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau".

The RO, after hearing the arguments, reserved the verdict in the case and adjourned the hearing till 9am the next day.

ECP has made senate elections 'controversial': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Earlier today, when the RO granted more time to the PTI lawyer, Gilani, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf spoke to the media outside the ECP's office.

Abbasi alleged that the ECP has made the senate elections “controversial”.



On the other hand, Gilani said that had Ashraf and Abbasi not been with him today then his nomination papers would have been rejected.

The PPP leader also hit out at the ECP for "double standards", saying the body rejected Nayyar Bukhari’s request for an extension when the party sought it but granted the PTI leader more time.

To this, Abbasi also added that if Gilani’s proposer and seconder were not present for a hearing then his nomination would have been rejected.

PTI challenges nomination papers of Yusuf Raza Gilani

The ruling PTI has challenged the nomination papers of the Opposition alliance PDM's joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani for allegedly hiding “facts”.

PTI leader Fareed Rehman has claimed in his petition that the former prime minister did not mention in his papers that he was convicted by the Supreme Court.

He added that by not mentioning the conviction Gilani does not meet the standards required of a lawmaker under Article 62. He also claimed that the candidate was not of “good repute”.

The PTI leader has appealed that the former prime minister’s nomination papers be rejected.

The PDM had nominated Yusuf Raza Gilani as its consensus candidate from Islamabad. He was proposed as a candidate by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and was seconded by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Gilani, who was the prime minister from 2008 till 2012, was removed after he was convicted by the SC.

The SC had handed down a symbolic punishment lasting less than a minute to Gilani and convicted the former premier for contempt of court.