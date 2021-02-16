Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
AAAyaz Akbar

PTI challenges nomination papers of PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani

By
AAAyaz Akbar

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • Petition has been filed by PTI leader Fareed Rehman
  • Petitioner claims Yusuf Raza Gilani does not meet standards of Article 62
  • PTI leader wants former prime minister’s nomination papers to be rejected

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI has challenged the nomination papers of the Opposition alliance PDM's joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani for allegedly hiding “facts”.

PTI leader Fareed Rehman has claimed in his petition that the former prime minister did not mention in his papers that he was convicted by the Supreme Court.

He added that by not mentioning the conviction Gilani does not meet the standards required of a lawmaker under Article 62. He also claimed that the candidate was not of “good repute”.

The PTI leader has appealed that the former prime minister’s nomination papers be rejected.

Read more: PPP issues tickets to 14 candidates, including Sherry Rehman, Mandviwalla

The PDM had nominated Yusuf Raza Gilani as its consensus candidate from Islamabad. He was proposed as a candidate by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and was seconded by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Gilani, who was the prime minister from 2008 till 2012, was removed after he was convicted by the SC.

The SC had handed down a symbolic punishment lasting less than a minute to Gilani and convicted the former premier for contempt of court.

