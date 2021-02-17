Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

  • ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for Senate polls
  • The scrutiny process will continue till tomorrow
  • A total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the March 3 Senate elections which will continue till tomorrow (Thursday).

A total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP. These include 29 from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital.

Read more: 'Secrecy is important,' says CJP in Senate elections reference

PPP's Sherry Rehman's nomination papers were accepted for the general seat and Palwasha Khan's for the women's seat.

The nomination papers of PPP's Saleem Mandviwala and Sadiq Memon have also been accepted.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reached the Election Commission office along with PPP nominees Sherry Rehman, Palwasha Khan, Saleem Mandviwala, and other leaders contending for the upcoming senate elections.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and others are also present at the ECP office.

Read more: Senate elections: NA speaker decides to issue production orders for arrested lawmakers

ECP prepares code of conduct

A code of conduct has been prepared by the ECP to ensure transparency in the Senate polls.

It has to be followed by political parties, candidates, voters and election agents, read a statement issued by the commission.

ECP has invited political parties to consult on the code of conduct on February 22. 

A code of conduct for transparency in the Senate elections will be issued after consultation, the statement notified.

