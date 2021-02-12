PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

Dr Sania Nishtar speaks to the media (L) and federal minister Faisal Vawda (R) holds a press conference. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Dr Sania Nishtar are some of the candidates that the PTI have decided to choose to contest the upcomiong Senate elections.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who took to Twitter to disclose that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls.

"The PTI has finalised the names of most of its candidates. From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," he tweeted.

"From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," added the minister.

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," said Chaudhry.

"Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]. Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted.

Tickets for Senate elections to be awarded on merit, says PM Imran Khan

In an earlier meeting of the PTI's parliamentary board, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that tickets to party candidates for the upcoming Senate elections will be awarded on merit.

"We are trying to ensure that this time around, money does not influence the Senate elections," he reportedly said. "Aspiring candidates will be judged on their qualifications and services they rendered to the party," he added.

Geo News had reported on February 4 that the PTI's parliamentary board had suggested the names of Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Babar Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Nilofar Bakhtiar as the party's candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.

Sources had confirmed that from Khyber Pakhtukhwa, the party had decided to retain Shibli Faraz as its candidate. The names of advisor to the prime minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Kamil Ali Agha from the coalition parties were recommended, sources had disclosed.