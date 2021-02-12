Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Dr Sania Nishtar speaks to the media (L) and federal minister Faisal Vawda (R) holds a press conference. Photo: file

  • Faisal Vawda to contest Senate elections as PTI candiate from Sindh 
  • Saifullah Abro to contest from PTI's platform for the technocrats seat
  • Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar to contest elections from PTI's platform in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Dr Sania Nishtar are some of the candidates that the PTI have decided to choose to contest the upcomiong Senate elections. 

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who took to Twitter to disclose that the party has finalised most of its candidates for the Senate polls. 

"The PTI has finalised the names of most of its candidates. From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the  PTI's candidates," he tweeted.

"From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate," added the minister. 

"From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later," said Chaudhry. 

"Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]. Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted. 

Tickets for Senate elections to be awarded on merit, says PM Imran Khan

In an earlier meeting of the PTI's parliamentary board, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that tickets to party candidates for the upcoming Senate elections will be awarded on merit. 

"We are trying to ensure that this time around, money does not influence the Senate elections," he reportedly said. "Aspiring candidates will be judged on their qualifications and services they rendered to the party," he added.

Read more: Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket

Geo News had reported on February 4 that the PTI's parliamentary board had suggested the names of Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Babar Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Nilofar Bakhtiar as the party's candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.

Sources had confirmed that from Khyber Pakhtukhwa, the party had decided to retain Shibli Faraz as its candidate. The names of advisor to the prime minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Kamil Ali Agha from the coalition parties were recommended, sources had disclosed.

More From Pakistan:

13 Korean electric cars destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan

13 Korean electric cars destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan
Video scandal: Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak not to be probed, says Fawad Chaudhry

Video scandal: Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak not to be probed, says Fawad Chaudhry
PSL 2021: Firdous Awan joins critics of anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

PSL 2021: Firdous Awan joins critics of anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig
Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR
Nine flights cancelled as dense fog engulfs Lahore airport

Nine flights cancelled as dense fog engulfs Lahore airport
UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week

UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week
'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer
UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan

UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan
After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights
Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January

Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January

Latest

view all