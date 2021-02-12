Can't connect right now! retry
Waqar Satti

Senate polls: PPP issues tickets to 14 candidates, including Sherry Rehman, Mandviwalla

Waqar Satti

Friday Feb 12, 2021

PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla (R). Geo.tv/Files

  • Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Sherry Rehman, and Saleem Mandviwalla issued tickets
  • Tickets issued to Farooq H. Naek and Karim Ahmed Khawaja for the technocrat seat
  • Tickets issued to PPP's Palwasha Khan and Khairunisa Mughal for the women's seat
  • Tickets issued to Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas in Punjab and Farhatullah Babar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has issued tickets to 14 of its candidates, including Sherry Rehman and Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla, ahead of the upcoming Senate polls, according to a statement issued Friday by the Bilawal House, 

According to the statement, the PPP has issued tickets to Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, apart from Mandviwalla and Rehman for Sindh's general seats.

For the technocrat seat, however, tickets were issued to the Sindh-based party's Farooq H. Naek, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, and Shahadat Awan, whereas Palwasha Khan, Khairunisa Mughal, and Rukhsana Shah for the women's seat.

In addition, PPP has issued ticket to Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas in Punjab and Senator Farhatullah Babar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the latter of whom was a joint candidate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an anti-government alliance of almost a dozen Opposition parties.

Similarly, the PPP proposed former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani as its joint candidate with the PDM from Islamabad, the Bilawal House statement read.

Vawda, Nishtar finalised as PTI candidates

Earlier today, the ruling PTI had also finalised its candidates for the Senate elections, announcing Faisal Vawda and Sania Nishtar among the hopefuls.

Saifullah Abro was to contest from PTI's platform for the technocrat's seat, while Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa, and Barrister Ali Zafar were to do so from Punjab, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced on Twitter.

Read more: PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

"From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," Chaudhry had written on Twitter.

"Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]," he had added.

