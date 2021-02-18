Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says govt to utilise all resources to recover missing persons

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says PTI govt would utilise all resources to recover missing persons quickly
  • Rasheed's comments came during a meeting with a delegation of the missing persons' families and relatives
  • Terms missing persons issue a humanitarian one

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Wednesday the PTI government would utilise all resources to recover missing persons quickly, assuring the families and relatives of victims that their loved ones would be brought back soon.

Speaking to a delegation of the heirs of the missing persons, Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed relevant bodies and concerned individuals to legislate on the issue of enforced disappearances during a recent meeting he chaired of the federal Cabinet.

The law ministry, he added, was examining all legal aspects in that regard.

The interior minister also sympathised with the families of missing persons, terming it a humanitarian issue and saying the PTI regime was giving it serious consideration.

Rasheed added that all relevant departments are making coordinated efforts that had resulted in the recovery of numerous missing persons.

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met the relatives of the Balochistan missing persons at a sit-in at Islamabad's D-Chowk, where participants had gathered to demand justice for their families.

"PM Imran Khan should come here and speak to these people," Maryam said had said.

"Citizens' security is the responsibility of the state," the PML-N leader had underscored, adding that if a missing person is guilty of any crime, they should be tried in court.

Shortly afterwards, in a media briefing post-Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz announced that PM Imran Khan had directed for work on the legislation on the issue of missing persons to be sped up.

Faraz said the premier had directed the law minister to immediately reactivate the bill on the issue of missing persons, as now, after a drastic fall in the terrorist acts, the issue ought to be redressed.

The issue was raised in the Cabinet by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, who gave a complete perspective with regards to the proposed legislation, he added.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has gone to such protests and sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons," he said.

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment

ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment
MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing

MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing
Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table

Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table
Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh

Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh
Parties' Senate seats should be commensurate to seats in Provincial Assembly: SC

Parties' Senate seats should be commensurate to seats in Provincial Assembly: SC
Govt announces reduction in passport fee

Govt announces reduction in passport fee
PM Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz
PM Imran Khan proposes 5-point agenda to uplift agricultural sectors of developing countries

PM Imran Khan proposes 5-point agenda to uplift agricultural sectors of developing countries
I don't know about Shahbaz Gill's tweet regarding PM Office expenditures: Shibli Faraz

I don't know about Shahbaz Gill's tweet regarding PM Office expenditures: Shibli Faraz
'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils

'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils
Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons

Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons
Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Latest

view all