Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Games Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie step out for a stroll with their baby boy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were seen enjoying outing with their newborn in London.

The celebrity couple, who shot to fame with their roles in 'Game Of Thrones', looked happy as they took a walk with their baby boy on .

The 34-year-old actor, who enthralled fan as Jon Snow in the fantasy epic, was beaming a big smile as he walked along holding hand of his wife Rose,  who played Ygritte in the HBO series.

The actor was looking dashing in jeans and a khaki T-shirt. He wore black jacket, with a grey scarf wrapped around his neck.

Rose dazzled in gorgeous grey jumper and a long green coat that fell down to her shins. Both the stars wore protective face masks.

The new mom carried their newborn in a sling, with her little one wrapped up and hugged closely to her chest.

Kit and Rose tied the knot in 2018 in a stunning ceremony in her native Scotland, where their Game Of Thrones co-stars joined them to celebrate.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul famed Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunts her natural beauty as she shares new snap

Ertugrul famed Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunts her natural beauty as she shares new snap
Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people

Dua Lipa hits another milestone as she makes Time's list of next 100 most influential people
British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Larry King's estranged widow contests his will, claims inheritance of assets

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood
Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears
Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’

Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’
Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school

Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift
Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share

Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share
Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Latest

view all