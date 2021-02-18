Games Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie step out for a stroll with their baby boy

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were seen enjoying outing with their newborn in London.



The celebrity couple, who shot to fame with their roles in 'Game Of Thrones', looked happy as they took a walk with their baby boy on .



The 34-year-old actor, who enthralled fan as Jon Snow in the fantasy epic, was beaming a big smile as he walked along holding hand of his wife Rose, who played Ygritte in the HBO series.

The actor was looking dashing in jeans and a khaki T-shirt. He wore black jacket, with a grey scarf wrapped around his neck.

Rose dazzled in gorgeous grey jumper and a long green coat that fell down to her shins. Both the stars wore protective face masks.

The new mom carried their newborn in a sling, with her little one wrapped up and hugged closely to her chest.

Kit and Rose tied the knot in 2018 in a stunning ceremony in her native Scotland, where their Game Of Thrones co-stars joined them to celebrate.