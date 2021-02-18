Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal roles soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal destiny is about to get finalized soon and it looks like it won’t be in their favour.



If reports are to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to lose their royal patronages, as it has been getting speculated since quite some time.

As per the latest intel, sources told People magazine that the couple will lose their involvement with a number of UK charities while Harry will also have to permanently bid adieu to his honorary military appointments which had been held last year upon their exit.

While the final decision is yet to be announced, progress is being made at a rapid pace.

Speaking to People, insiders revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is against the idea of the pair being ‘half in and half out’ of the royal family: It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option."