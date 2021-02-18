Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Video: When Shoaib Akhtar bowled Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar on consecutive deliveries

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar falls to the ground in celebration after bowling out Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: Dailymotion

It has been 22 years since former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar clean bowled two of the arguably best Indian batsmen of the early 2000s, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, on consecutive deliveries. 

Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler of his time and was a terror for many batsmen that played against him. The fast bowler always brought his A game whenever the green shirts took on India and bowled unusually fast. 

On Wednesday, Akhtar took to Instagram to share the video of a moment he has always fondly recalled in interviews. It was a Pakistan vs India match at Kolkata that took place from February 16-20. 

"22 years ago... 22 years ago, On this day! What memories...," wrote Akhtar on Instagram. 

It was February 21 when the Rawalpindi Express clean bowled a well-set Rahul Dravid, who had scored 24 runs from 93 balls. In walked Sachin Tendulkar, India's most dangerous batsman. 

However, Pakistani fans across the globe jumped with joy when Akhtar struck on the very first delivery, bowling a stunner to Tendulkar and bowling him out on the very first delivery. 

Elated, the former speedster can be seen falling to the ground in jubilation as Tendulkar walks off, leaving the shattered stumps behind. 

Akhtar was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers in that inning, picking up four wickets in the first and the second innings. Pakistan went on to win that Test match against India by 46 runs. 

